Begin enforcement of anti-open grazing law in Abia - Ikpeazu — Daily Times Nigeria

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has tasked security agencies to begin the implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing Law that has been in place since 2018.

During the flagging-off of the Statewide sensitization workshop against illegal activities in Abia communities, Ikpeazu filed the charge at Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia.

According to the Governor, the implementation of the law would help to minimize unprovoked attacks by herdsmen against farmers.

Rt. Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu, deputy governor of Abia State while representing the Governor also requested the cooperation of other stakeholders to ensure the government fights and wins the war against criminality in the state.

Charging critical stakeholders especially, the Traditional Rulers to live up to expectations, Rt. Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu stated that the security of the State is also in their hands.

He also called on the people to always avail useful information and intelligence to Traditional Rulers, security agencies and government authorities, arguing that “the era of not knowing who to report to has gone.”

The governor assured that its administration was committed to protecting the informants.

He added that his administration provided security agencies with vehicles and necessary equipment/gadgets in the state and would continue the gesture.

Dr. Anthony Agbazuere, workshop organizer and Chief of Staff to the Governor, in a keynote address, said the workshop was launched to consolidate the security status of Abia State and raise consciousness among citizens of different crimes, making it difficult for criminals to perpetrate their nefarious activities.

Agbazuere said it would take the workshop to the grassroots.

He added that the primary responsibility of any government is the welfare and security of the people, hence, the need to enlighten the people on how best to report criminal activities.

The State Police Commissioner, Janet Agbede; the representative of the State Director of the Security Services Department, DSS, and the Agency’s Director of Operations, Mr. Etuk Enang; and the Commander, 14th Division, Nigeria Army, Ohafia, Major O. B. Olayiwola, thanked the State Government for its continued support of security agencies.

They pledged their commitment to make Abia a stable and safe state.

Furthermore, they stressed the need for all to synergize with the government to ensure that security in the state grows.

The security experts stressed that everyone was the target and beneficiary of the workshop and made a case for everyone to be aware of their environment and to report security concerns promptly to the state security agencies.

Contributing, Eze Joseph Nwabekee, Chairman of the Abia State Council of Ndi Eze, claimed that the Igbo community abhors crime and urged his fellow State Traditional Rulers to deploy the Elders, village leaders, vigilante groups, youth organisations, etc. to ensure peace and tranquility in their communities.