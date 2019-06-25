A non-governmental organization, the Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria, (MMWG) has taken a critical look at street begging by young boys in the country, especially in the North where such practice has been turned to a culture and declared that it is un-Islamic.

President Muhamnadu Buhari had last week announced the intention of the federal government to outlaw street begging, popularly called almajiri system with a view to promoting the value of education in the country.

The organization in a statement issued on Monday by its National Coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, agreed with President Buhari that the children roaming the streets lack proper upbringing for them to know the value of education.

The group said it “sees begging, especially by boys in the north as un-Islamic as no portion of the Holy Qur’an or the Hadith supports it.”

It therefore, declared its support for President Buhari on the eradication of the menace and charged every parent and guardian to always take good care of their children and wards.

“Parents and guardians are mandated by Almighty Allah to cater for feeding, clothing, accommodation and educational development of their children. The bad culture is being condoned because of the unconcerned attitudes of northern communities, religious, traditional and political leaders.

“We therefore, commend the President for coming out openly to condemn it. This is a battle MMWG has been fighting. We watched on television when the National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Mungono (rtd) was exposing the danger posed to the society at large if the trend is not arrested.

“In fact, the insecurity facing the nation presently cannot be separated from the long-term neglect of these vulnerable children who could be bought-over for any nefarious activity,” it stressed.

The group also called on northern governors who have critical roles to play on the matter to “immediately collaborate with the federal government to find a lasting solution to this embarrassing situation of begging which is abhorred in Islam.”

On the reduction in Hajj fares by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) following the downward review of the portal and land transportation routes by the Saudi Arabian authorities, it commended the commission for its transparency and accountability in running hajj affairs in the country.