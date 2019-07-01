By Titus Akhigbe,Benin

The management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has appealed to customers in Edo, parts of Delta and Ondo states over the present power disruption to their areas due to the fire incident which occurred at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) sub-station along Sapele Road in Benin City.

Presently, all areas connected to the burnt Benin sub-station are experiencing a blackout due to a partial system collapse arising from the fire incident as the sub -station is interconnected to other locations across the country.

According to a statement signed by the Head, Corporate Affairs BEDC, Tayo Adekunle, assured that every effort is being put in place by stakeholders to restore power to the affected areas as soon as the fire is contained.

“The specific locations affected by the fire are yet to be known, but major parts of Edo state are affected by the outage. We appeal for customer understanding and cooperation over the situation,” Adekunle said.