Because I’m happy

By Mutiat Alli

Been happy entails a lot of healthy habits, these habits will be listed bellow.

1. Be active. Exercising regularly has a multitude of benefits.

The production of endorphins when you exercise is connected to feeling happy, boosting your mood, reducing stress levels and giving the skin a natural glow.

2. Keep essential oils on your bedside table, taking a few sniffs as soon as you wake up each morning.

Geranium, cinnamon, jasmine, orange, rose and clove bud instantly elevate your mood. Alternatively, diffuse these oils in any room in your home or sprinkle a few drops in the shower.

3. Put pen to paper to keep happiness at your doorstep and negativity at bay.

Write down a list 10 things you love about yourself and your life, including your greatest achievements to date.

Spend 15 minutes each day writing all your negative thoughts and feelings, so that you don’t internalize it and you let it go once and for all.

4. Spend an afternoon with children. Either make your way to your nearest orphanage or donate your time to a local school in dire need of help.

There’s nothing more contagious than a child’s smile, laughter and happy-golucky approach to life.

5. Laughter is the best medicine.

Laugh out loud with good friends or watch your favorite comedy show. Laughter promotes good health, relieves stress and reduces blood pressure.

6. Smile, even if you don’t feel like smiling.

When you smile, you trick the brain and the body into thinking that you’re happy.

If you practice smiling long enough, you will be fooled into thinking that you are indeed, a happy person.

7. Pay a visit to the hairdressers or your local beauty parlour.

Getting a new haircut or pampering yourself (skin, nails etc.) is scientifically proven to make you feel happier.

When you look good, you feel great. 8ight Free yourself from past hurt and pain. Forgive someone who has wronged you and let go of the situation.

This doesn’t mean that you should necessarily allow the person to waltz back into your life.

Just accept what happened, accept that you played a part in the outcome, accept that you have learnt your lesson and then let it go and move on.

Remember these wise words: “Hanging onto resentment is letting someone you despise live rent-free in your head.” – Esther Lederer.