Beauty Entrepreneur Adetutu Osundina CEO Adols Hair Releases Images of Models Wearing Her Hair

According to the beauty entrepreneur ’’ Entrepreneurship in Nigerian to me is all about Running a business in a Unique way, creating solutions to human needs and also to make profit, we have so many small scale business in Nigeria which are being run by individuals that are very creative, I am one of them and happy for this generation and generations to come’’

She said ‘’when a business owner lose focus, you will start seeing different things that can pull you down. I challenge myself everyday to do new things, to be more creative, to do things in different style, so the brand can stand without being worried about any competition out there. In other words, I don’t get distracted’’

My advice for people who wants to be entrepreneurs is to stay focus, don’t get distracted with material things, pray and work hard, and lastly always celebrate your achievements.