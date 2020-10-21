Beauty brand set to provide Nigerians, Africans with affordable products

Chioma Joseph

To provide Nigerians and by extension Africans, with durable and affordable hair extensions, and beauty products, Kachi Beauty Brand, has said it will sustain its empowerment schemes that has been benefiting several youths, distributors, and entrepreneurs.

Daily Times reports that the Founder of the leading beauty brand, Mrs. Ngozijachi Onyeulo, at a media briefing recently, disclosed that the brand through the Distributorship Scheme has empowered over 1,000 distributors.

Onyeulo maintained that the brand’s mission remains to create opportunity for all, as well as take over the beauty business in Africa and beyond with durable and yet affordable hair extensions.

“The Kachi Beauty brand has been empowering people in a number of ways; from offering employment to a training platform for wiggers, hair stylists and young administrators. We have close to 50 persons in our direct employment scheme.

“Also, we have been able to create business opportunities for small scale retailers with our wholesale and sales promotions. We are also carrying out our corporate social responsibility by providing in cash and kind to less opportuned but business driven youth within the African continent.

“This has been going on effectively in accordance with the growth of the business. Kachi Beauty brand is empowerment oriented and has been able to provide very high quality hair at prices that encourage resellers.

“The number of people that have benefited from our empowerment are in the thousands. Many people have participated in our affordable sales galore and are doing so fine today in their various businesses. Our products and empowerment schemes have helped them stabilise and they are also replicating same favour to other entrepreneurs,” she said.