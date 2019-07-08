Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has advised members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to be security conscious during their stay in camp, assuring that his administration is building on the security successes attained in the state.

Lalong stated this on Monday at the closing and passing out parade ceremony of the 2019 batch ‘B’ stream ‘1’ corps members deployed to the state at the NYSC Permanent Orientation camp in Mangu Local Government Area.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Sonni Tyoden, Gov. Lalong advised the corps members to locate the nearest police station or security outfit as soon as they arrive their place of primary assignments, adding that “you are here as our wards, so we will do the best we can to see to your safety.

“As soon as you get to your community of primary assignment, go and introduce yourself to the traditional ruler of that community. Secondly, find out where the police station in that locality is located.

“Always go out in your uniform for easy identification and make sure you always go out with a partner.”

Earlier, the NYSC state Coordinator, Caroline Embu, said in the posting of the corps members to their places of primary assignments, management took into consideration requests from corps employers, fields of specialization, as well as the area of needs and basic social amenities such as education, agriculture, health care delivery and rural development.

“As you proceed to the second phase of the service year, I urge you to utilize the vocational and entrepreneurial skills you acquired on camp through various trainings,” Embu said.