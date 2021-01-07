Be courageous enough to hand over power in 2023, Wike tells APC

By Amaka Agbu

Optimistic that the major opposition LUTH’s chief Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would clinch the presidency in 2023, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to be courageous enough to hand over power then.

Wike made the assertion at the commissioning of the 11.53 kilometers Agbonchai-Afam road, connecting Eleme and Oyigbo Local Government Areas performed by former Senate Majority Leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume on Wednesday.

The governor said the APC should be prepared to hand over power because, according to him, Nigerians were earnestly waiting for the PDP to take over power at the federal level in order to enshrine good governance.

He said that Nigerians had increased their yearnings for good governance, improved economy and developmental projects that PDP had continued to provide in the states that it controlled.

He stressed that the hope of Nigeria depended on the PDP. Wike said: “Eleme people, I want to sincerely thank you for the support that you’ve given to me and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Do not relent.

Continue because the hope of this country depends on PDP.” He declared that the

PDP was working in Rivers State and in other states that were controlled by PDP.

He urged Senator Ndume and the APC to respect the wishes of Nigerians who were determined to return the PDP to power in 2023 to provide them with the dividends of democracy.

“To our special Guest of Honour (Ndume) he should not be angry because we are taking over from them.

When they came, we didn’t fight, they took over.

Now, that Nigerians have decided to change them, let them also handover to us as quickly as possible without any fight,” Wike urged.

He said he was satisfied to have fulfilled the campaign promise he made to Eleme people that he would reconstruct the once deplorable Eleme-Afam road.

Adding that the completed road would serve as an alternative route to neighbouring states. Governor Wike, also stated that his administration had completely rebuilt the Government Secondary School in Onne Town with the one in Eteo reaching finishing level.

He continued: “Today, we are in Eleme commissioning Agbonchia (in Eleme)-Afam in Oyigbo Local Government Road.

This road traverses two Local Government Areas. Nobody will say that we have not come to Rivers East Senatorial District to do anything.

“As I speak to you now, by the end of this month, we are coming back to Alesa Secondary School and Ascension High School.

Those schools will be rebuilt completely. “And because you gave me a good, reliable, and trusted person who is my Commissioner of Finance, there is this other road here that needs attention, I will reconstruct it,” Governor Wike promised.

Commissioning the 11.53 kilometers long Eleme-Afam Road, the former senate majority leader, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, said he felt truly humbled to perform the task and be part of what Governor Wike was doing in his state.

Senator Ndume described governor Wike as a true nationalist who has turned out an important voice in national affairs across parties, and always stood out as one who spoke the truth courageously.

Senator Ndume stated: “Governor Wike is my very good friend, a trusted leader, a very honest person.

One thing we have in common is that, as a leader, you must stand out and speak the truth even if you’re alone and Wike is known for that.

“There is new hope for the state and he is Wike. Now, Rivers is not only becoming a Garden City again but it is becoming a Golden City.

May God continue to give you (Wike) the strength. “And from today, know that you’re a leader in this country.

If you’re not a friend and a nationalist, I will not be here, Fayemi will not be here and many other APC Governors.

“You’re one of the true Nigerians that I ever know. And if we have people like you that speak the truth to power, Nigeria would have been better off for all of us,” he said.

Speaking further, Senator Ndume commended Governor Wike for his feat in the fight against insecurity in Rivers State that has given the people the liberty to come out to participate in such event without fear.

“You don’t know what you have until you lose it. What you’re doing here, we will never try it in Borno State.

You can’t invite people like this and everybody, comfortably, listening to somebody speaking without looking around. So, we have to thank God.

“Honestly, let me say here that Nigeria is lucky to have not only Rivers State but Rivers people. South-South, particularly Rivers people are the great people of Nigeria.

What you’re giving to this country, if Rivers is not there, Nigeria will not be there,” he concluded.

Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, in his own speech, said prior to the commissioning, the road was a nightmare, repleted with all the negatives that derived from such a situation, but that it had become a thing of joy and with it, the obvious tangible and psychological benefits that came with any good transportation access to any location or locality.

“This is an 11.53km long road project, 8.5m wide with 7km of drainage. It connects Eleme in Eleme LGA to Afam in Oyigbo LGA, a very good and useful road in the movement of farm produce and pursuit of local trade,” he stated.