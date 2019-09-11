Governor Nasir El-Rufai in his speech at the Abuja book launch of socio-economic and political commentator, JJ Omojuwa, warned social media users against writing about Kaduna state.

President Buhari’s media aide, Bashir Ahmed in his tweets from the event said the Kaduna state Governor warned against writing unfavourable things about Kaduna state. Mallam Nasir El-Rufai who reportedly said he is watching, added that the Kaduna State Government has a very strong law to get anyone.





When bashed over the tweet which ignited controversy, Bashir wrote;

Mr. Man whatever sound the tweet gives you, that’s the actual sound of it. The Governor has spoken, it’s now up to you to decide whether to be careful or to be reckless when tweeting about his State. Good luck!