BBOG group berates FG over kidnap of Dapchi girls

…TO SUE FG AS FALANA JOINS QUEST

Members of the bring back of our girls BBOG, has again berated the Federal Government of Nigeria as well as the security agencies in the country for poor intelligence gathering and management of the security architecture, just as it has also threatened to drag the Federal government to court for criminal negligence.

According to the leaders of the movement, Florence Ozor, Aisha Yesufu and Oby Ezekwesili, Federal and Yobe State governments have moral, as well as legal questions to answer concerning the abduction of the innocent school girls from Yobe school, just as the whole nation was still grappling with the puzzle surrounding the Chibok girls tragedy almost four years after.

A human Right lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana who joined the movement in the rally, stated categorically that governments have failed in keeping its constitutional responsibilities.

Falana, who also confirmed the BBOG’s plan to go to court over government’s shoddy handling of the school girls’ abductions, said that Nigerians cannot trust those at the helms of affairs, considering their non- challant attitudes to the people’s welfare.

Falana said ” security and the welfare of the people of Nigeria people shall be the primary purpose of government, according to the constitution. The constitution also provides for liberty of citizens without any form of breach, as in the case of Chibok and now the Dapchi girls.

” We are going to court. I don’t see the importance of setting committee. The former government set up a committee after the abduction of the Chibok Girl, up till now no one has been punished. Once you do not punish impunity, criminality will continue”, he added.

BBOG vowed that after one week ultimatum within which the Federal government is expected to publicly present workable plans on how to rescue the remaining Chibok girls and the recently abducted Dapchi girls, it would sue the government.

“We suspect that there is a deliberate high level attempt to cover up the actions and inactions that led to the abduction of our 110 Dapchi Girls on the 19th February, 2018. We have seen the canvass and trail of contradictory statements and media spinning. So we ask the Federal Government why all these lies? Why is there so much falsehood around this tragedy? Why the cover up?

” While we wait for the Federal Government’s response to our fourteen questions, our movement – #BringBackOurGirls – hereby issues a 7-day (one-week) notice to the Federal Government to without further delay BRING BACK our 112 #ChibokGirls and 110 #DapchiGirls. Failure by the Federal Government to act immediately shall necessitate our legal actions for its criminal negligence that led to the recent abduction of our 110 DapchiGirls.

” The #BringBackOurGirls movement is utterly shocked and disappointed that yet another terrorist abduction of schoolgirls is being alleged by the Federal Government to have taken place under its watch.

How is that even possible? How terribly embarrassing it is that within four years since the abduction of 276 ChibokGirls in April 2014 our country is again in the news for tragic reasons.

The abduction of 110 Secondary school girls of Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School, Dapchi in Yobe State on February 19, 2018 is the worst form of a deja vu that our movement could have ever imagined at this time in our nearly four-year-old advocacy.

” We have closely followed all publicly available events and statements since the attack of the school and the alleged capture of 110 students of GGSTSS by people that the Federal Government allege to be terrorists.

We are devastated that another set of parents and our citizens more broadly are indeed factually reliving the tragedy of abduction of our #ChibokGirls four years ago.

” We are infuriated at the exactness of the blunders that led to this latest abduction of 110 school girls in another state of the country with what happened when ChibokGirls were abducted in 2014.

The magnitude of incompetence and carelessness of our Government enabled the repeat of the worst abduction tragedy. This is more so because in only a few days, it would be four years since the remaining 112 #ChibokGirls in captivity have been with their abductors.

If the Federal Government of Nigeria is to be believed, 110 Dapchi School Girls have now joined our Chibok Girls in terrorist captivity” , they said.