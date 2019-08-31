Tacha’s boyfriend with Instagram handle, @kingladiofficial has cried to Big Brother to wrap up the show immediately, so that his love interest can return to him.

According to him, “Big Brother do and Finish oh. I need my girlfriend back, Abeg”

However, it seems Tacha does not want to leave the house anytime soon, as she often says she would like to remain in the house till the 99th day, which the show is presently on the 62nd day.

Again, Tacha is presently in an undefined relationship with one of the pepper dem housemates, Seyi.