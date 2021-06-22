BBNaija’s Nina Ivy’s husband Reacts to her decision to get her butt enlarged

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Ivy’s husband has reacted to her decision to undergo cosmetic surgery.

The mother of one has been under fire on social media since a body enhancement brand called her for signing an endorsement with them and also proceeding to undergo a body surgery without their consent.

Nina, however slammed everyone insulting her over her decision to get her body done.

READ ALSO: Millions of Nigerians abuse drugs, says Marwa

She wrote; “Alot of you are hypocrites. Most of you be suffering depression cos you don’t want your current body and no money for surgery cos you can’t afford one. So all you gotta do is sit and judge. Sis, I got my body done.

I took out my fat and put it where I need it more and damn this my new body is killing. I did it for me and not for any of you”

Nina’s husband has also reacted to this and according to him, he is pleased with her decision to undergo cosmetic surgery.