While most fans thought the hot relationship that ensued between BBNaija Mercy Eke and Ike Onyeoma has gone sour; little did they know that the duo are coming on your favorite TV screen with a glam as they both team-up for a soon to be premiered new reality TV show titled ‘ Mercy & Ike’

The new show will premiere on April, 26, 2020 on Africa Magic Showcase DSTv. Both Mercy and Ike shared the official teaser for the upcoming show on the social media handles a few hours ago.

Mercy shared: “Yaaaaassss! We are hitting your screen this April from the 26th on Africa Magic Showcase DStv Ch151. Who’s ready for some magic?!

It is important to note that the show is a preview to their lives and what they have been up to since they left the Big Brother house.