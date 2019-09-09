Cindy has won this week’s Head of House, earning 250 Bet9ja Coins and the immunity privilege for this week, which means she will not be put up for eviction this week.

For the Head of House position, the Pepper Dem Gang were tasked to a challenge of hula-hoops and test tubes and the Housemates with the least balls on the hula-hoop sticky tape by the end of the timer emerges as the Head of House.

Frodd, Diane, Cindy and Mercy got the least balls stuck on their hula-hoops. For this reason, they were Tasked to a simple challenge of filling the test tube.

The four qualifiers were provided with a teaspoon and test tube each. For this challenge, they were only required to use the teaspoon provided to fill their test tubes.

For this tiebreaker, the Housemate who fills a test tube to the brim fastest wins the tie.

For filling her test tube to the brim the fastest, Cindy emerged as the winner of the Head of House battle.

She did not only walk out of the Arena with 250 Bet9ja Coins in the bag, but Cindy also left with Mike as her chosen HoH roommate.

