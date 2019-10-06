Priscilla OsajeBig Brother Naija Pepper Dem housemate, Frodd, on Sunday recounted his fondest memories in the Big Brother house.

The BBNaija housemate made the disclosure during his final diary session with Biggie.

According to him, picking of the ultimate Victor, which gave him immunity from eviction, was his best period while on the show.

Frodd added that he would say a prayer of gratitude to God on returning home after the show.

“My fondest memory was the the day I picked the ultimate victor, this was luck and grace. The day I picked up that badge was the best day ever.

“When I get home there are a lot of things I will do, and when I step into my home, based on culture I will go into my room and say a prayer of gratitude to God.

“I will definitely miss the Big Brother House because it is like a family house and please do not extend our time in case you are thinking of extending it.

“Biggie thank you for teaching life lessons, I know I am very stubborn but you kept me on track. Thank you for feeding me, it is not easy to feed me for three month.”

“The experience in BBnaija, starting from the task had helped me realise my potentials and the experience gathered is the highest point of my life.

“It is amazing that I am still standing on the last day. The experience has been round at that is what has brought me this far.

“And for the mistake I have made when I get home. I will look through and make my restitution,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Frodd, Seyi, and Omashola have been evicted from the BBNaija Pepper Dem edition after polling the lowest votes of the last five housemates.

NAN also report that Seyi became the 21st housemate, while Omashola became the 22nd housemate and Frodd emerged the 23rd housemate, to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 house.( NAN)