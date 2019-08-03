With seven housemates that include Thelma, Nelson, Tuoyo, Isilomo, Awala, Kimporah and Ella now out of the BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ House, the competition is getting stiff and the strategies becoming clearer.

The housemates once again took part in another Nomination session on Monday night following which Tacha, Mike, Jeff and Omashola were announced as the housemates up for possible eviction. According to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show’s host, at least one of them will leave the House at the next Live Eviction Show on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Frodd had emerged winner of the Head of House challenge and was automatically exempted from nomination.

Sadly, there was no veto power holder to save or replace a nominated housemate, as Big Brother cancelled the privilege following the housemates’ failure to impress him during the challenge on Sunday night.

Will Tacha and Mike once again survive another round of eviction? Or will nomination newcomers, Jeff and Omashola, rake in enough votes to stay in the game? The housemates will have to wait till Eviction day to find out.