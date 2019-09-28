Nollywood actress Uche Jombo Rodriguez has asked what does the disqualification of Tacha Akide from BBNaija season four ‘teach you? Yes You’

Recalled that Housemate, Tacha Akide was disqualified from the ongoing BBNaija season four.

Tacha disqualified from BBNaija season 4



The ‘Port Harcourt first daughter’ was sent off the show on Friday night for violence and intent to harm fellow housemate, Mercy Eke.

Tacha Akide had a heated argument with fellow housemate, Mercy Eke on Friday morning, and pulled her hair twice in an attempt to get physical.

The fight, which started on an unrelated issue, saw both housemates exchange abuses and call each other names while Mercy struggled to keep her cool.

For not stepping away from a volatile situation, Mercy was issues two strikes. This means that a third strike would lead to her disqualification.

Which I'm sure is no longer news but what did this teach you ? Yes You — Uche Jombo Rodriguez (@uchejombo) September 27, 2019

