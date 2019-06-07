BBNaija star Ifu Ennada reveals her kind of man

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

A former BBNaija housemate of the 2018 season Ifu Ennada has disclosed to her fans the kind of men she does not want to be associated with.

The fair skinned beauty, Ifu Ennada, shared a screenshot of her chat with a male fan that attempted to flirt with her in the direct message channel of her Instagram page.

In the chat shared, the man who appeared to be smitten by her beauty gushed over the reality star and went an extra mile by asking if she would like to be his woman.

Without wasting much of his time, Ennada curtly turned down her intending lover with a straight ‘no’.

haring the screenshot on her Instagram story, the ex-BBNaija star expressed that the kind of men she does not appreciate always find a way of ending up in her DM.