Sir Dee has reunited with his girlfriend barely a day after he was served an eviction notice on the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Recall LIB reported that the banker turned reality show star was put up for eviction alongside his team mates Tacha, Esther, Frodd, Venita and Cindy, after they lost a task they were given by biggie. He also talked about his girlfriend, Wanni Danbaki while on the eviction stage with Ebuka.

Shortly after he was evicted, Sir Dee was spotted in a loved up video with his girlfriend in which they shared a kiss. He was also spotted with his girlfriend’s twin in another video.

Wanni Danbaki co-hosted LITV’s Rumour Has It and Double Trouble with her Twin Handi Danbaki.