Seyi Awolowo has been evicted from the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Tweeting about his eviction, Biggie says, “So close yet so far, Seyi has been Evicted from the #BBNaija House! You ran an excellent race sucre papito!”

Oluwaseyi “Seyi” Awolowo has had many highs and lows in his three decades of existence, BBNaija writes.

“The bubbly entrepreneur once tried to commit suicide but has since risen above that dark period of his teenage years and has turned his life around.