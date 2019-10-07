A Nigerian Comedian, Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile , popularly known as Seyi Law has taken to Instagram on Monday to pen down a poem, to Big Brother’s pepper dem 2019 first runner up, Mike Edward for his act of fidelity throughout his three months stay in the house.

Seyi law titled the poem, “A man like Mike.”

Below is the poem:

Have you seen a real man?

Tall enough for every woman,

He is such an brilliance to behold,

He’s gotten an impeccable character,

An amazing way to make you laugh,

He is so athletic,

You wonder what he lacks.

The world feared for him,

And hope he doesn’t fall,

Trapped in the temptation,

For 99days to succumb.

Have you seen a man?

A man like MIKE.

He wasn’t Thin Tall Tony,

Neither was he DeeOne,

He sure wasn’t me at all,

He shared his truth from the beginning,

He said it loud and clear,

He seriously echoed it,

And the fear gripped us all,

He persevered through it all,

And cleared our doubt of his strength,

He offered lovely hands.

He made good connections,

He truly had fun,

And he didn’t fail.

What a man, he is.

A man truly like MIKE

I can hear the bed rattling,

The vibration is quite unusual,

I didn’t see it with my eyes,

But my imagination is weird and wild,

Fists clenched,

And bedsheet is rumpled,

Oh my God,

There is a woman beneath,

What a sigh of relief.

It is his wife after all,

99 days are long gone,

And they are back in each other’s arms.

This is some sweet love,

Even Wizkid never thought of it.

A man I wish I was,

A man I should have been,

A man I can be,

A man like MIKE.