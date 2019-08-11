Bbnaija (S4) Housemates Enkay, Mike and Elonozam have earned one million Naira and an Oppo phone each as winners of the Oppo runway challenge.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the winners were announced during the eviction show on Sunday night.

The five housemates had the most creative pieces from the fashion show, staged on Thursday.

Housemates were asked to create a coordinated Neon Gradient-themed fashion line that reflected the 3D colour gradient of Oppo phones.

Prior to the announcement, Team Enkay already earned the admiration of fans, some of whom said that the bare-chested Mike draped with a chain like jewellery over his shoulder was the team’s strongest point.

For the first time in six weeks, there was no eviction on Sunday despite anticipation for the new twist Biggie was expected to introduce.

Instead, winners for various tasks were announced, alongside performances from Fireboy DML and Victor AD.

Meanwhile, Tacha and Elozonam were announced first runner up for the ‘Munch it’ challenge, taking home one million Naira cash prize.

NAN recalls that on Saturday, ‘Pepper Dem’ gangster couple, Mercy and Ike were announced winner of the challenge with two million Naira cash prize and a dinner date.

The housemates continue to battle for the Grand prize worth 60 million Naira as the game enters the seventh week. (NAN)