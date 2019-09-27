Abuja – Housemates in the ongoing BBNaija season four have won their final wager task for the season.

The housemates clinched the victory on Thursday night by performing an excellent comedy show.

Tagged ‘BBnaija Comedy Night’, housemates performed several comedic acts in front of judges Basketmouth, IK Osakioduwa, Chigul, Buchi and some cast members of hit television show, ‘Flatmates’.

With Omashola acting as MC, the Housemates set the show on the road. Mike began by telling Cindy stories of food hoarding in the house while Elozonam and Mercy performed a fake audition.

Next, Ike dropped sweet lines, trying to woo Tacha while the housemates kept screaming ‘Na Dem’. When he was done, Tacha hilariously dusted her slippers and fled as the lines were too good to be true.

The play took another turn as the female Housemates tried their mouths in the wooing game. Starting with Cindy and Mike to Diane and Elozonam.

In the highlight of the evening, Frodd and Mercy recreated scenes from thrift markets which had guests rolling on the floor as they had all the details.

This performance by Frodd made Basketmouth suspicious and he asked if Frodd once sold clothes.

NAN reports that at the end of the show, the judges analysed the performances and gave housemates feedback on what work and what needed improvements, before announcing the wager win. (NAN)