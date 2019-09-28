Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Saturday, blasted celebrities in Nigeria for their interest in Tasha’s disqualification.

Many celebrities have spoken on Friday’s development in the BBNaija house. While some have declared for Tacha, others said she got what she deserved.

But Reno, on Twitter, called them “shallow” for not giving same attention to national issues.

In his tweet, “General @MBuhari imposes 5% and 4% charge to withdraw your own money – SILENCE

“Buhari’s govt announce VAT increase – SILENCE

“Big Brother disqualifies TACHA, and all hell breaks lose. Nigeria’s CELEBS are SHALLOW!”