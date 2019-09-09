One of the housemates, Omashola Oburoh has won this week’s veto power of chance in the ongoing BBNaija Pepper dem season four.

As the winner of the veto power challenge, Omashola will be able to save and replace himself if put up for eviction and can also decide to give another housemate the privilege and put himself up for eviction.

The week’s Veto Power Challenge was a simple one of unlocking a padlock from one steel wire mesh and placing the unlocked padlock on a stool next to the table of keys.

There were 33 padlocks locked on the steel wire mesh with their keys placed randomly on the table.

All the Housemates were asked to do was pick one and open a padlock. The Game didn’t go long as expected as Omashola unlocked a padlock in record time.

Omashola was quite pleased with his success as he knows he will not be for eviction this week and even if he gets nominated, he gets a chance to Save and replace himself with another Housemate. He also adds 100 Bet9ja coins to his stash of Coins.

According to the always energetic housemate, “I get another week in the House.”