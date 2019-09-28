Nigerians and fans of BBNaija season four have continued to react after housemate, Tacha Akide was disqualified from the ongoing BBNaija Peperdem.

@BBNaija, you judgment was biased, ill-motivated@BBNaija, @Ebuka say #Mercy's action was not a physical assault, but @Symply_Tacha's reaction was a physical assault.



I ask, was Mercy’s move an emotional or mental act?



Be the JUDGE yourself pic.twitter.com/w75976EMGn — Achi William-Wobodo (@AchiWobodo) September 27, 2019

Tacha was butted off the show on Friday night for violence and intent to harm fellow housemate.

An old video where comedian Julius Agwu predicted Tacha's Predicament resurfaces

Some fans disagree with the Tacha’s disqualification from the House while others supported it.

‘Character is like a flat tyre. You cannot move forward unless you change it.’

@BigBright_Guy said 'Tacha fought with Frodd, Cindy, Elo, Diane, Mike, Omashola, Ike, Jackye, Seyi and still got away with it… But the day she fought with Mercy, she went home… Who is the pepper again???'

Now that Tacha is out , I can finally watch Big brother without being scared of her odour coming out of my TV #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/6FqIm2nJPE — Purity Richard (@PurityRichard3) September 28, 2019

Character is like a flat tyre. You cannot move forward unless you change it.

For Tacha, it's done and dusted for her & Mr P should source for the N60M. Naira Marley Zlatan are not contributors to Tacha's mental health … Let them be but meanwhile, Nigerians are badt 😭😁😂#BBNaija19#BigBrotherNaija

#BBNaija So they think Seyiforce r tryin to solicit for Titans votes by showin how sad some of us r dat Tacha left, y'all forget dat most of us were SEYCHA fans befor d table broke. We r not beggin for votes, Titans can vote for any1, #SEYIFORCE neva wavers! #seyi4Themoney. pic.twitter.com/Nd83UqmcpP — Capt.Mikolo⭐⭐⭐SEYIFORCE (@MikeRecharge) September 28, 2019

Tacha fought with Frodd, Cindy, Elo, Diane, Mike, Omashola, Ike, Jackye, Seyi and still got away with it… But the day she fought with Mercy, she went home… Who is the pepper again???

Tacha left #BBNaija with disgrace.

Always try to humble yourself.

I doubt if she will get endorsement. 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/VgwS6hp6Yt — Anyia Nosa (@nosaanyia) September 28, 2019

Throwback to this video. Only if Tacha had taken this advice from Mike and other Housemates

Before u say big brother would have disqualified both of them watch this video mercy has never been violent in that house but tacha has many time #BBPepperDem10 #ebuka #BigBrotherNaija #MercyLambo #BBNaija19 #TachavsMercy pic.twitter.com/RfaSA0XTJQ — poshedys (@poshedys) September 27, 2019

The ‘Port Harcourt first daughter’ had a heated argument with fellow housemate, Mercy Eke on Friday morning, and pulled her hair twice in an attempt to get physical.

The fight, which started on an unrelated issue, saw both housemates exchange abuses and call each other names while Mercy struggled to keep her cool.

For not stepping away from a volatile situation, Mercy was issues two strikes. This means that a third strike would lead to her disqualification.

Meanwhile, Tacha had been issued two strikes earlier in the show, which were waived when Biggie introduced a clean slate.

However, fans have noted that she has had heated issues with almost every housemate since the show began.

Following the fight with Mercy, ex-housemates of past seasons including Kemen, Khloe, IFu Ennada and some fans of the show pointed out that disqualifications have been meted out in precious seasons for lesser reasons.

Kemen, who was disqualified in season two, over alleged assault shared a screenshot of the BBNaija rule book showing physical assault was a ground for disqualification.

Tacha’s exit from the show comes hours after Cindy Okafor’s surprise eviction. This brings the total housemate to eight with the show just ten days from ending.

