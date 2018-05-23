BBNaija: Nina Opens Up On Split With Miracle

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina has reacted to rumour that her relationship with fellow housemate Miracle, has crashed.

She stated that all remains fine between the pair. She re-assures a worried MINA fan. “You all really need to understand that Miracle and I are not in any manner or form having issues.” She writes.

Meanwhile, Nina has announced that she would be launching her own her hair line under the ‘Nina Empire brand’ on the 31st of May.

The ex-housemate who has proven how strong she can be after been dumped by her former romantic partner, Miracle who won the BBNaija 2018 grand prize, has taken a big step into the hair business.

She shared the news on Instagram where she wrote:

“It’s now official,@nina_empire_

Stay tuned,we will be officially opened on the 31st of may..

And I will be playing a game tomorrow by 8pm..I’m going to pick 5 die hard fans who will join me on my all white yatch bday party and the grand opening of nina_empire_

Nina will be turning 22 ����”