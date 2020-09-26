BBNaija Lockdown: Who wins N85m grand prize tomorrow?

By Mutiat Alli

As the curtain falls tomorrow at the season five edition of Nigeria’s most followed reality show, Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition; speculations are high as to who emerge the winner of the seasonal show among the five top finalists that includes Nengi, Laycon, Dorathy, Vee and Neo.

While they have been lots of social media banter by fans of the top five housemates giving reasons why their favourite housemate must emerge winner; the overall decision however lies in the hands of the public votes.

It would be recalled that in 2019, Mercy Eke became the first female housemates to win the BBNaija Season show after a battle long competition with other housemates that includes Mike, Omashola, and Tacha amongst others.

This season, all housemates including the current top five have indeed set remarkable feats especially with winning tasks, composure and beating trends on social media.

However approximately 24hrs from now, a new king or queen would be crowned and will as well be N85Million richer ( N30Million cash prize), Luxury two bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution plus property, Home appliances worth millions of naira courtesy Scan Frost, Brand new Innoson Jeep, A year supply of Pepsi product, travelling trips amongst other benefits. May the deserving king/queen emerge winner tomorrow.