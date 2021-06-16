BBNaija Lockdown Reunion show premieres tomorrow

By Mutiat Alli

The moment you have all been waiting for is finally here! BBNaija fans from across the African continent can finally see their favorite lockdown housemates’ set things straight on the BBNaija Reunion Show: Lockdown Edition, which premieres Thursday, 17 June on Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) at 10 pm and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2) at 10:30 pm, Mondays to Fridays.

Fans of the BBNaija reality TV show get the chance to look back at all the incredible moments from the Lockdown season, especially the fiery moments amongst the ex-housemates.

READ ALSO: Rivers United head coach kidnapped by unknown gunmen

Let’s not forget the heated and lovey-dovey relationships in the house. Are the ships still sailing?

BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will get down to the nitty-gritty with his controversial questions, which we love! This is certainly a reunion you do not want to miss.