Jeff, Omashola, Tacha and Mike are up for eviction this week barely a day after an eviction show that sent Thelma and Nelson packing.

Coming from a week that saw all the housemates being up for possible eviction for breaking the house’s rules, Jeff, Omashola, Tacha and Mike got the highest number of nomination this week. No one was saved nor replaced as there was no veto power holder.

This came after Frodd won the Head of House challenge and also got 250 bet9ja reward coins.