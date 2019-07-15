Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka during the Sunday eviction show, somewhat put housemate, Jackye on the spot when he confronted her about a conversation she had with a fellow housemate accusing Tacha of ‘witchcraft’.

Now, Jackye’s social media handler and boyfriend, Lami has called out Ebuka and also revealed that ‘he woke up to a lot of death threats in Jacky’s inbox all because of how she was put on the spot by Ebuka’.

See his full post below….

Woke up to a lot of death threat in Jacky’s inbox all because of how she was put on the spot by Ebuka For all who watched the show, you’d know that it was Kaffy who said she had a dream and Jackye never mentioned Tacha’s name until she was put on the spot by Ebuka to mention names and I am wondering why Kaffy wasn’t also put on the spot.

Kaffy and Jackye bonded like sisters and I expected Kaffy to have taken a stand for Jackye on how the conversation started but it’s a game therefore there would be all sorts of betrayal and inner plans. I am sure people who know Jackye personally know what she truly stand for, integrity and truth.

Come to think of it why didn’t WEuka call out Efe when he called Tboss a witch and why didn’t he caution Cee’c when she thrash talked at Tobi? I may not be politically correct with this but in my opinion it was a wrong move from Ebuka who is suppose to be a professional, abi am you dey add the #pepperdem now not the housemates themselves.

Out of all the beautiful convos she has had in the house, he never asked her why her mood was dull and all rather chose to spotlight a conversation that will sharpen narrative towards the person he may be rooting for.

To Ebuka, I don’t know you, I have never met you but please don’t use your own to pour sand sand inside Jackye’s garri and now that you’ve used yours to attract death threats for her while she’s in the house, I hope you’re happy right.

Let it be clear that Jackye never called Tacha a witch and we are very proud she never denied the conversation too rather she took the entire shame and chinned up like a sting lady should. Jackye may not have responded to the question rightly on the spot because

she probably didn’t want to put blames on anyone when things go wrong and her name is mentioned but I am sure she’d learn from this event and make proper adjustment hopefully.

I pray for all those sending the death threats to find peace and be happy.

To those that truly love Jackye, May God continue to bless you.

The rest is history. With #teamjakye we stand #bbnaija

I love you Jackye even when the world call you names you’re not and I will be here for you till the end