Mike wins N2m as arena games champion

The games, which are a mixture of chance and military style drills, test housemates’ physical and mental strengths, as well as their spirit of sportsmanship.

According to fans, Mike has shown the most sportsmanship as he drums support for other housemates during the games and applied himself to win.

The accomplished athlete and businessman was also known for staying true to himself and keeping out of trouble throughout his stay in the house.

Some fans have taken to social media to applaud his win, while others have argued that Omashola ought to win as he won the last games.

@Nellu said, “Wowww Mike!!! Congrats. I actually thought omashola will win it.”

@Anna tweeted, “The difference is a few seconds.”

@DuruObina said, “Unbelievable!, what happened. I thought Omashola should be the winner.”

@Chanty said, “I am really surprised. Omashola will die on this. Congratulations Mike for your consistency. 2 million captured #BBNaijia” (NAN)