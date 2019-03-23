BBNaija: DStv, GOtv Subscribers Can Vote Online for One More Housemate

Mutiat Alli



MultiChoice Nigeria has announced the commencement of online voting for its BBNaija online auditions, which held from 25th to 27th February.

Contestants were expected to record a two-minute video of them stating why they should be picked to become housemates in this year’s Big Brother Naija.



The online auditions were an unprecedented move by MultiChoice Nigeria and a way of giving voice to the audience, giving them the power to vote a Housemate into the House.



Ten contestants were selected from the online auditions and the voting portal.



Voting is open to only active DStv and GOtv subscribers and official voting rules apply.

Subscribers may vote in 10 voting round(s) across the Voting Period. Voting rounds are open from 9am to 11pm on March 21 and from midnight to 11pm from March 22nd to March 31st.



MultiChoice Nigeria CEO, John Ugbe believes that the online auditions democratise the BBNaija process.

“The online auditions are a way of involving our subscribers in the decision-making process of who gets to go into the house.

They are the reason the show remains popular, always rooting for their favourite Housemates.

Also, just thinking about the people who turned up for the physical auditions, we thought to give them another opportunity.

Big Brother is a fun show and rejigging things a little bit shows that there is no predetermined script even though it continues to follow the international format,” he said.



Subscribers on the different bouquets are allowed to vote for one contestant in every voting round.

On verification of the subscriber’s package, the contestant will be allocated points, which will contribute to the contestants final score.

The premium bouquet carries 100 points, 75 points for Compact+, 50 points for Compact, 25 and 10 points for Family and Access bouquets.

For GOtv subscribers, GOtv Max carries 25 points, while GOtv Plus carries 10 points.



Voters are assured that all votes will be duly compiled and verified with a reputable audit firm to determine the final contestant for the show.



This year’s edition is sponsored by Bet9ja.