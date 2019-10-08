Abuja – Cynthia Uchendu,wife of the Big Brother Naija reality show host, Chukwuebuka Obi-Uchendu has applauded her husband for his hosting skills in the just concluded BBNaija pepper Dem edition.

Mercy Eke

She shared this via her Instagram page,@CynthiaUchendu, saying she’s proud of her husband.

According to her, she is glad to have her husband back saying that her time with him is always limited due to his hosting duties.

She wrote: “Never met anyone more intelligent, witty, and confident and does his job so well.

“He makes it all seem so easy; I definitely know how hard he works.”

The mother of two also congratulated the winner of the reality show, Mercy, saying that Mercy deserved the prize, adding that she could not wait to see the good things she would accomplish.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obi-Uchendu, a media personality has also hosted the long running Rubbin’ Minds talk show on Channels TV and co-hosting The Spot and Men’s Corner on Ebonylife Television.

The bubbly, witty 37 year -old reality show host, is a former housemate of the first edition of the BBNaija reality show.

This was before becoming the reality show host in 2017 during the Second edition of the show.

He has since remained the host of the popular and entertaining TV show till date, warming the hearts of Nigerians who continue to applaud him for his unique hosting skills.

Obi-Uchendu has also received several award nominations and won the award for Outstanding TV Presenter of the Year at the Nigerian Broadcasters Merit Awards for his work on Rubbin’ Minds(NAN)