In the month of May, MultiChoice Nigeria, the organisers of the Big Brother Naija show announced that despite the ‘Rona, season

five of the show would be happening. Fans were ecstatic!

For the first time in the history of the show, and to stay in accordance with social distancing rules, an online auditioning system was announced. And guess what?

About 30,000 young Nigerians participated in the online auditions! According to the organisers of BBNaija, this is the highest number of auditions they have ever received in the history of the show.

Let’s face it. We all know that Big Brother Naija is one of the biggest reality TV shows in Africa. It’s so big that the show has got viewers rooting for participating housemates from different ends of the African continent and beyond.

And of course, it’s literally the only TV show that can brag about producing a new class of celebrities every year. Looking at

ex-housemates like Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Bisola, Mercy Eke, Tacha, etc, you’d definitely agree that Big Brother Naija has done well in taking relatively unknown people and transforming their lives by placing them in the spotlight.

It’s definitely not surprising that 30,000 Nigerians would audition for a chance to be a Big Brother Naija Housemate and enjoy the

possibilities that come with living in Biggie’s house for three months (or even a few weeks!).

According to the organisers of BBNaija, a pool of housemates has already been selected from everyone that auditioned. The housemates are currently being quarantined (individually) and will continue to undergo testing to ensure that they are all healthy and ‘Rona free before the show launches.

BBNaija season five will be premiering on Sunday, July 19, 2020, and the organisers are putting all necessary measures in place to ensure that the show will be produced in line with the rules from health authorities.