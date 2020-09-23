BBNaija 2020: What Laycon said about handling fame

Ahead of the finale, Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate Laycon has expressed his thoughts about the fame that the show attracts, Daily Times gathered.

Laycon prayed that he does not lose himself in the whole process.

Speaking to Nengi, the BBNaija finalist said although fame would make him grow as an artist, he does not want it to be affected negatively.

Laycon said: “I pray I don’t lose myself with the fame from this house.

“I’m scared of fame, new people and how to handle them.

“People have treated me differently once when I had a popular song and that’s hard to deal with.

“Anyway regardless of whatever level of fame, I have people who will always check me.”

