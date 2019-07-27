The 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija is getting more interesting as the rumors about witchcraft practice in the Big Brother House has been fueled by Tuoyo.

Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka had forcefully put housemate, Jackye on the spot about a conversation she had with a fellow housemate accusing Tacha of ‘witchcraft’ during the eviction show.

Jackye didn’t deny having the conversation, but Tacha later laughed off the accusation.

Sharing his opinion about Tacha, Tuoyo told host LITV Hero Daniel, that she’s arrogant and he thinks she uses charm (juju) to extend her stay in the Big Brother House.

“Tacha is proud. She thinks she’s confident but she’s proud. When I first heard about the Juju stuff in the house, I gave a second thought to it. Her over confidence makes me think that she there might be something

spiritual backing her up. For her to say, till the 99th she would still be at the big brother house. That means there is a backup. It might be financial, but I think it is spiritual. Something is really shaky there. That was it bead says a lot. Since she’s friend with Jaruma that sells spiritual items, I think 70% of me thinks she is using juju.”