Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate, Khafi has become the new Head of House, after she won a puzzle competition, beating the likes of Frodd, Seyi, Ike, Venita, Sir Dee, and Omashola to the challenge.

Photo of Khafi during the competition

However, the Uk metropolitan police did not seem happy with this achievement, as she has been mourning over her ‘house’ lover, Gedoni who was evicted on Sunday.

To make matters worse,Gedoni’s happy reaction did not augur well with Khafi, as he knelt down in relief, when Ebuka asked him to vacate the building.

This act has put her in a depressed mood, as she has been crying bitterly over the ‘sad’ incident.

Recall that Khafi also won a N7.6 million car, during the Innoson challenge last week.