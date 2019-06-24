Mutiat Alli

With the new season of Big Brother Naija making its highly anticipated premiere on June 30, MultiChoice Nigeria has upped the ante with the announcement of N60million worth of prizes for the winner.

The breakdown of the prizes for the winner includes: a N30m cash prize; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dubai for two packaged by TravelBeta;

a home make-over courtesy Scanfrost; a year’s supply of Pepsi and One Africa Fest VVIP experience; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles & Munch it; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

There’s also a bonus prize of two VIP Tickets to watch a European Football final game LIVE, courtesy BET9ja.

This season’s grand prize is an increase from the previous edition, which saw Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe walking away with N45m worth of prizes.