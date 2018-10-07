Bayo & Bunmi Babalola Foundation awards scholarships in Kwara

The Founder, Bayo and Bunmi Babalola Foundation, Mr. Sunday Babalola, has said that the foundation had given scholarships to 813 beneficiaries comprising 522 pupils and 291 students since the inception of the foundation.

He explained that the foundation had in the prevision editions awarded 545 beneficiaries consisting of 194 students from tertiary institutions and 351 pupils in secondary schools.

He spoke during the fourth edition of the scheme in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government of Kwara State while giving scholarships to 97 students from tertiary institutions and 171 pupils from secondary schools.

He explained that the foundation spent in the 4th edition N5m directly to the 268 beneficiaries and N500,000 on logistics.

According to him, the non–governmental organisation had spent a total of N19.4 million, comprising N17 million directly to the beneficiaries and N2.4 million on logistics since the scheme took off.

