The Allianz Arena chief is pleased with how quickly the Brazilian has adapted to life in the Bundesliga since his loan switch from Barcelona

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has been “very satisfied” with Philippe Coutinho’s performances since his summer arrival from Barcelona.

The 27-year-old completed a season-long loan switch to Allianz Arena on August 16, after spending just one full season at Camp Nou.

Coutinho joined Barca from Liverpool after five successful years at Anfield for £140 million ($184m) in January 2018, but failed to live up to expectations in Spain.

Ernesto Valverde deemed the Brazil international surplus to requirements ahead of the 2019-20 campaign and Bayern pounced on his uncertain position, which has, so far, proved a shrewd piece of business.

Coutinho has scored two goals and laid on three assists in seven Bundesliga outings.

“Philippe has no star attitudes. He is a very pleasant person and he is very popular throughout the club.

“We are very satisfied with the transfer.”

“We will decide about that when the right point in time has arrived,” Rummenigge said.

Bayern have the option to purchase Coutinho on a permanent deal at the end of the season for £120m ($156m).