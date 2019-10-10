The former FCB star says that the Bundesliga champions would be wasting their energy chasing the England star as they have plenty of wide talent.

Franck Ribery believes Bayern Munich have no need to try to prise Jadon Sancho away from Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho, who joined Dortmund from Manchester City as a 17-year-old in 2017, enjoyed a stunning breakout campaign in the Bundesliga last season.

The winger broke into the England set-up and has been touted as a transfer target for Manchester United, while Bayern have rarely been shy when it comes to pursuing Dortmund’s most valuable assets.