Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness did a U-turn on Wednesday on his threat to deprive the German national side of Bayern players if Manuel Neuer loses the number one goalkeeper spot to Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Hoeness had earlier spoken up for Neuer who has been trading remarks with Ter Stegen after the Barca ‘keeper voiced his frustration at his understudy role.

“We will never accept that there will be a change”. “Before that happens we would prevent any of our players turning out for the national side.” Hoeness said