German side Bayer Leverkusen have officially announced that FC Kaiserslautern goalkeeper Lennart Grill will be their first summer signing despite the coronavirus crisis.

The Covid-19 outbreak has disrupted the global sporting calendar leading to a lull in the transfer market with only rumours of possible moves flooding the media.

READ ALSO: Ex-Liverpool defender and daughter hospitalized after car accident



However, Leverkusen has become the first club in Germany top division to announce a done deal as Grill signs a four-year contract at the BayArena.

Speaking to Leverkusen official website, Grill said that he was excited to join a top German club.

“I watched a lot of Bayer 04 games until the season was stopped. I really enjoyed the type of speed and possession football as a spectator. Bayer 04 Leverkusen is a club with international standards and I’m happy to be part of it soon,” he said.

Commenting on the move, Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said: “With Lennart Grill, we were able to win over a very interesting and highly talented goalkeeper. This is an obligation with perspective, Lennart has great development opportunities. We are very happy that we were able to convince him.”

The 21-year-old has made 27 appearances in the German third tier this term before the campaign was suspended. He had a year remaining on his deal with Kaiserslautern.

Grill has represented Germany at every youth level up to the Under-21s and is set to play in the Bundesliga for the first time.

He will battle Leverkusen’s current first-choice goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky for a starting spot between the sticks.