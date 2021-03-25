Bayelsa To Strengthen Special Security Outfit, Doo Akpo

Aherhoke Okioma,Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said the state-owned security outfit code-named _Operation Doo Akpo_ is to be reactivated and strengthened with state-of-the-art equipment.



He said this was part of the government’s strategic security effort to sustain the peace and security in the state.



Senator Diri disclosed this on Thursday when he received the South-South zone chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Israel Ege, and his entourage in Government House, Yenagoa.



Commenting on the security situation in the country, he said the South-South governors met and directed that special advisers on security matters in the various states come up with strategies to secure the zone.



The governor in a press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, reminded the zonal Christian leadership of the recent enactment of a law banning open grazing in the state and called on all to abide by the law.



His words: “As South-South governors, we met and have considered the level of insecurity in the country. We have directed special advisers on security in each of the states to meet and discuss how best to secure the zone.



“In our case, we inherited the _Doo Akpo_ security outfit from my predecessor. As we speak, we are reinventing Doo Akpor to what it used to be. We would procure equipment and logistics for them to ensure that they become the best in Nigeria.

“About two weeks ago, we also signed a law banning open grazing in Bayelsa and we have put in place a committee to ensure that everyone abided by the laws of the state.”



While commending the CAN leadership for their relentless commitment and prayers for the state, Senator Diri also acknowledged their role in the continuous spiritual re-awakening of the people.



The governor, who accepted to host the October CAN rally, also directed the Special Adviser on Religious Matters to liaise with the body to ascertain the level of renovation to be undertaken at its secretariat.



In his remarks, the South-South CAN Chairman, Archbishop Ege, said they were in the state to offer special prayers for the governor, his team, and the success of his administration.



He said Senator Diri has performed well, particularly in the execution of projects and prompt payment of workers’ salaries and gratuities.



Bishop Ege also lauded the governor for his exemplary leadership and expressed gratitude to him for appointing members of the clergy into his cabinet.