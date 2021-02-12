Bayelsa State Lawmakers Retreat — Daily Times Nigeria

The leadership of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly has granted qualitative legislation to persons in the state that would have a positive effect on residents in the days ahead.

At the end of a four-day special retreat in Asaba, Delta State arranged to boost the ability of legislators in the 6th Bayelsa State Assembly, Speaker Abraham Ingobore and some principal members of the House gave assurances.

The need for constant updating of expertise is an exercise that can never be downplayed, particularly in the mentally taxing lawmaking business.

After engaging in a four-day intensive special retreat program in Asaba, Delta State, aimed at developing their parliamentary skills, Bayelsa State Assembly representatives, including Speaker Abraham Ingobore, say they have acquired new insights into the lawmaking industry.

Tare Porri, Chairman of the House Information Committee, who and other lawmakers described the retreat as very impactful, thanked Senator Douye Diri, Bayelsa State Governor, for making the program possible.

Intensive seminars on worldwide traditional legislative procedures, budgeting, oversight duties, and several more were given at the four-day retreat.