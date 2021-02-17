Bayelsa State House of Assembly passes Violence against Persons Prohibition bill into law — Daily Times Nigeria

By Aherhoke Okioma, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has passed into law the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Bill, VAPP.

The bill was passed into law on Wednesday after the third reading by the House and a consequent voice vote.

In his remarks after the passage of the bill, the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, regretted that the passage of the bill suffered some setbacks last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the flood which ravaged the state.

He commended the sponsor of the bill and the stakeholders that promoted the bill for adding value to the society through the bill and thereafter committed the bill to the joint House Committee on Women’s, Children’s Affairs and Social Development, and Committee on Justice and Judiciary to fine-tune the bill.

The bill seeks to bring to the barest minimum, all forms of violence in private and public life, provide maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishment of offenders in the state and other connected purposes, as well as bring about the speedy dispensation of justice and protect the society from crime by promoting the rights and interests of citizens.

In his remarks, the sponsor of the bill and member representing Ekeremor Constituency 1, Tare Porri expressed satisfaction with the passage of the bill, noting that sexual violence has been bedeviling society.

He said: “We are aware that rape is a terrible issue that is affecting our environment. The VAAP law will not only bring an end to the issue of rape.

It will also bring an end to the issue of electoral violence. It will also bring an end to spousal battering.

This law will also bring succor for victims of sexual violence.

“I can assure Bayelsans that the law if eventually assented to by Governor Douye Diri will address the issue of sexual violence in Bayelsa state.

This punishment for rape is life imprisonment and I know that nobody will like to risk his or her life.”