Bayelsa state congress: APC chieftain demands C’ttee chairman’s removal

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of National Convention Committee (NCC) Engr. Preye Aganaba, has called on the National Chairman of the party Chief John Oyegun, to call the Bayelsa state congress chairman Mr. Ahmed Usman to order over the purported ongoing congress in the state.

Aganaba said the national secretariat of APC had on Friday ordered that Bayelsa state congress should be postponed to Monday but to his surprise, he was told that the congress committee chairman is currently conducting the exercise on the order of some persons in the state.

In a statement on Saturday, Prince Aganaba urged the National Chairman to quickly intervene in the matter so as not to throw the Bayelsa chapter of APC into deeper crisis.

According to him, “We received directive from the National Secretariat on Friday that our state congress should be held on Monday, a position which the National Organising Secretary Sen. Osita Izunaso, confirmed to me.

The committee was duly informed, the current Bayelsa APC chairman confirmed it and all of us were preparing towards Monday exercise only to be told this morning that the congress chairman was being forced by one man to go ahead with the illegal congress today.

“This is unacceptable to us because the reason why the party is holding congresses is to build the party and not to divide it. We have lost confidence in the Chairman of Bayelsa state Congress committee.

“We are asking the National Chairman to either call the committee chairman to order or remove him because he has compromised the process.

“As we speak now, the congress materials are still with the committee secretary Ambassador Soni Abang who is not part of the ongoing illegal congress in Bayelsa, so where did the committee chairman get the materials he is using for the congress?” He asked.