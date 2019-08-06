Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state has said that his administration spends N500 million monthly to service political office holders numbering 1, 500.

Gov. Dickson revealed this during a radio broadcast on Sunday night monitored in Yenagoa.

He said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration has invested the political capital amounting to N6 billion annually to sustain its loyalists appointed to serve in his administration.

According to the governor, the huge investment is responsible for the large number of aspirants jostling for the PDP ticket in the party primaries scheduled for September 2, ahead of the November 16 governorship election in the state.

He disclosed that 21 governorship aspirants have collected and returned the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms at a cost of N21 million each and described the development as a welcome one for the party.

“The party leadership decided to make the contest open and all embracing and as a consensus builder I believe that every aspiration is legitimate; it is a right that they have to test their popularity at the primary.

“The large number of aspirants is an indication that the party is a platform of choice for any politician to actualize his governorship ambition and looking at the rival party, they don’t have up to two aspirants.

“Nothing is happening there, the PDP is taking the shine and it is all happening because of the political capital we invested in building the party. If I had lost my re-election in 2015, the party would have been dead by now in Bayelsa.

“The party that I lead in Bayelsa state defeated the APC when it was still very popular with all the federal might and this time I will be leading the party, but not as a candidate but as an outgoing governor.

“Although, I won’t participate as a candidate, I am a stakeholder in the race; the biggest stakeholder and consultations are ongoing amongst the stakeholders towards the emergence of the PDP flag bearer in the governorship election,” the governor said.

On the nomination of Chief Timipre Sylva as minister, Gov. Dickson said that he was elated at the development and extended a hand of friendship by congratulating Sylva.

He said that the rift between them which had lasted for about 10 years has ended and wished that the bond of friendship which then existed be rekindled.

“We used to be very close friends, but we chose different paths in politics, the former governor has worked hard for his party and adjudged loyal and nominated as a minister; I love loyalty and rejoice with him.

“Soon I shall join the league of ex-governors, so out of political maturity I congratulate him and shortly afterwards he reacted positively and it was very gracious of him.

“I wish him well and hope that he will be a substantive minister in a grade A ministry. Of course, the choice lies at the discretion of the President, we don’t have the choice in assignment of portfolios,” he added.