Bayelsa speaker pledges cordial working relations with opposition

Akam James, Yenagoa

The newly inaugurated Speaker of the Bayelsa state House of Assembly, Rtd Hon. Tonye Isenah, has promised to work harmoniously with all members of the house including oppositions, noting that the only way to move the state forward.

Isenah, representing Kolokuma/Opokuma constituency 1, while addressing principal officers, party stakeholders, and other members during the inauguration of members commended the party leadership of finding him worthy of leading the house as the speaker.

He reiterated his commitment to work in harmony with everyone adding that the uncommon development witness in the state is the product of the collaboration with the current administration.

“I want to appreciate every one of you for finding me worthy to become the speaker, we were elected in the same capacity but we now have a leader. We have to work together to support the executive to ensure that we take development to the dreams of our founding father”, he added.